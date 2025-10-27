PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.55 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

