Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.03 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.17 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.