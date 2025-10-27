iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,368,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325,356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.82% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $17,613,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $681.80. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

