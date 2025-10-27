Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $660.89 and a 200 day moving average of $620.26. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

