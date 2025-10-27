Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.49, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,157.04. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $196,068.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,636.90. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,181. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

