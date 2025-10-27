Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $408,780,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after acquiring an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $784.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

