Chubb Limited $CB Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

Chubb stock opened at $281.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

