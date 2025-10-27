Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,338 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

Shares of CCI opened at $98.58 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

