Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $485.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $576.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

