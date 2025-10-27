Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,332. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,359.71 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,316.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,406.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

