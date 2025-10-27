Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 779 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

