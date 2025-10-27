Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.42.

CB stock opened at $281.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

