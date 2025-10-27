Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

