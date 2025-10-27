Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 298 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $290.66 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.