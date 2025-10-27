Essex Property Trust (ESS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $472.1060 million for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $264.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

