Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

