Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

