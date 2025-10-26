Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 192 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.77 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,187.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

