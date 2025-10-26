Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 54 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,187.47. The stock has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.