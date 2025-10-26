Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%

GLD stock opened at $377.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

