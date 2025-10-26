Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

