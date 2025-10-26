Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

