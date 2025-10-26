Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0%

Mastercard stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

