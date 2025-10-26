Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 503 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

