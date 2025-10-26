Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 503 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
