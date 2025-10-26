Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. HSBC increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

