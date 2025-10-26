Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the second quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 232,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.