Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 77,648 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

