Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,479,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 2.46% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,249,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VWO opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.