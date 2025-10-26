Atlatl Advisers LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE APH opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.