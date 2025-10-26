Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $141.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

