Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,223 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

