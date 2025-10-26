Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $294.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

