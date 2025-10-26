Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $617.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $618.42.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

