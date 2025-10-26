Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
