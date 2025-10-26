Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after purchasing an additional 712,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $505.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $522.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

