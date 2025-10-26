Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 32.9% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $206,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

