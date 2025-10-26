Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 19,814 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.06 and a 200 day moving average of $340.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

