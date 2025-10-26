Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

