Optimum Investment Advisors Has $646,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 232,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

