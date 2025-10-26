Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.04 and a 200-day moving average of $453.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

