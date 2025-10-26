CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4,173.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.74 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

