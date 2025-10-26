Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. The company has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.