Atlatl Advisers LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,187.47. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

