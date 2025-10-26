University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 222.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

