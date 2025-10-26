Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 334 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Darden Wealth Group Inc reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after buying an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,960,000 after buying an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACN opened at $247.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.55. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

