Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

