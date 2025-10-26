McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Cut by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCD opened at $306.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

