Topsail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

