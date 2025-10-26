Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.