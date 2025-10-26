Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 83,685 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

